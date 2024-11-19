Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge updates on bid for Indian Army's ATAGS contract

Bharat Forge updates on bid for Indian Army's ATAGS contract

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In March 2023, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, had accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of the 155mm/52cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with the Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army.

After completion of due technical evaluation process and commercial bids opening, the contract negotiation procedure between Bharat Forge and the Indian Ministry of Defence is currently underway.

The contract negotiation procedure is expected to conclude before the end of the current financial year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 live score updates: Puneri vs UP at 8 pm; Bengaluru to take on Patna at 9 pm

Irdai chairman cautions against 'ills' in bank-led insurance distribution

LIVE: Adani Infra to acquire 30% stake in PSP Projects for Rs 685 crore

Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' lifts Walmart's International Q3 sales number

Birla Opus Paints commences operations of fourth plant at Chamarajnagar

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story