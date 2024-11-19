Bharat Forge updates on bid for Indian Army's ATAGS contract

In March 2023, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, had accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of the 155mm/52cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with the Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army.

After completion of due technical evaluation process and commercial bids opening, the contract negotiation procedure between Bharat Forge and the Indian Ministry of Defence is currently underway.

The contract negotiation procedure is expected to conclude before the end of the current financial year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News