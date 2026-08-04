Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 215.65 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 90.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 215.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 179.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.215.65179.803.775.475.287.950.202.200.151.65

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