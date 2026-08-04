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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 215.65 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 90.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 215.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 179.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales215.65179.80 20 OPM %3.775.47 -PBDT5.287.95 -34 PBT0.202.20 -91 NP0.151.65 -91

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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