Bharat Gears standalone net profit rises 196.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 210.29 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears rose 196.49% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 210.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 417.24% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 784.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 647.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.