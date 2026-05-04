Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 155.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.88% to Rs 12310.37 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 155.82% to Rs 1290.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 504.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.88% to Rs 12310.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8993.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.73% to Rs 1600.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 33782.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28339.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.