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Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spurts 2.89%, rises for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.6, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 14.16% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.6, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has risen around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40238.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 404.85, up 2.99% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 63.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 14.16% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 86.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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