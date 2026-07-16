Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.29% to Rs 7697.72 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 376.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 455.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.29% to Rs 7697.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5486.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7697.725486.916.55-9.79589.58-533.52507.70-608.04376.71-455.50

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