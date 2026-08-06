Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 87.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 93.74 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals declined 87.73% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 93.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.93.74116.009.1111.887.1911.15-1.492.551.018.23

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