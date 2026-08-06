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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 87.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 87.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 93.74 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals declined 87.73% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 93.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.74116.00 -19 OPM %9.1111.88 -PBDT7.1911.15 -36 PBT-1.492.55 PL NP1.018.23 -88

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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