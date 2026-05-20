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Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 118700.88 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 28.07% to Rs 5624.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4391.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 118700.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111230.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.78% to Rs 25843.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13336.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 455228.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 440271.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales118700.88111230.21 7 455228.03440271.86 3 OPM %8.126.96 -9.055.77 - PBDT9879.237980.00 24 43058.3125817.40 67 PBT7848.565997.89 31 35201.9418560.71 90 NP5624.544391.83 28 25843.4513336.55 94

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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