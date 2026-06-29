Bharat Petroleum Corporation inks deal to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India

TTSIPL operates in the business of marketing, processing, purchasing, importing, exporting, and selling bitumen and bituminous products primarily in India, with export sales extending to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Its product portfolio provides solutions for both highways and airport runways, consisting specifically of VG Grade Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Emulsion, and Emulsion OB.
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