Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.15, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% slide in NIFTY and a 11.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.15, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24295.95. The Sensex is at 77600.27, down 0.71%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 2.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38707.75, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.84 lakh shares in last one month.