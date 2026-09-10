Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.1, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.28% slide in NIFTY and a 9.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.1, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23436.3. The Sensex is at 74782.96, up 0.03%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38333.65, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.51 lakh shares in last one month.