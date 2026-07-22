Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1872.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1872.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.41% to Rs 151277.03 crore

Net loss of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 1872.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6839.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.41% to Rs 151277.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112551.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151277.03112551.45 34 OPM %-2.688.60 -PBDT-3031.2510828.03 PL PBT-5100.208939.07 PL NP-1872.706839.02 PL

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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