Bharat Petroleum Corporation slips after reporting Q1 FY27 net loss of Rs 3,962 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.21% to Rs 310.70 after the state-run oil marketing company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,962.13 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26.

Despite the loss, net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 34.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,51,229.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5,305.18 crore during the quarter, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 8,156.50 crore in Q1 FY26.

Refinery throughput stood at 10.15 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY27, down 2.59% from 10.42 MMT in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, domestic sales increased marginally by 0.29% YoY to 13.62 MMT from 13.58 MMT.