Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 338.16 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 6.13% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 338.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales338.16377.40 -10 OPM %15.0118.33 -PBDT55.9675.09 -25 PBT48.9068.70 -29 NP37.2339.66 -6
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