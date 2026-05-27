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Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 51.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 308.02 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 51.81% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 308.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 145.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 1241.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1173.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales308.02306.53 0 1241.841173.00 6 OPM %15.9612.02 -16.0314.91 - PBDT63.8041.76 53 238.55212.00 13 PBT57.0134.57 65 212.19185.01 15 NP38.1525.13 52 145.72140.92 3

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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