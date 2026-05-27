Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 51.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 308.02 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 51.81% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 308.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 145.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 1241.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1173.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.