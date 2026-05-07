Bharat Seats jumped 3.35% to Rs 208.20 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 16.43% to Rs 13.25 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.38 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 46.15% to Rs 574.27 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 392.91 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 18.51 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.33% as against Rs 15.13 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 46.76% YoY to Rs 556.33 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 490.22 crore (up 47.87% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 17.49 crore (up 23.25% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.44 crore (up 16.74% YoY) during the period under review.

The board approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 86.61 crore for new programmes of Maruti Suzuki India in the ordinary course of business for its plants at Kharkhoda and Gujarat. Further, the board recommended a dividend of 75% (Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2.00 each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, which will be paid within 30 days of declaration after shareholder approval. The record date/cut-off date for the purpose of dividend has been fixed as 17th July 2026. Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.