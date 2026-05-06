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Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 574.28 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 16.33% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 574.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.14% to Rs 42.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 1950.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1288.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales574.28392.91 46 1950.951288.82 51 OPM %5.165.78 -5.085.85 - PBDT27.7821.89 27 94.2670.14 34 PBT18.5115.13 22 58.9743.90 34 NP13.2511.39 16 42.2332.70 29

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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