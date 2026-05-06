Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 574.28 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 16.33% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 574.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.14% to Rs 42.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 1950.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1288.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.