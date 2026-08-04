Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.30% to Rs 577.83 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 43.90% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 577.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 427.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.577.83427.064.885.0927.0720.2917.7212.3513.219.18

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