Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.30% to Rs 577.83 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats rose 43.90% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 577.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 427.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales577.83427.06 35 OPM %4.885.09 -PBDT27.0720.29 33 PBT17.7212.35 43 NP13.219.18 44
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