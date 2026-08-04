Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSensex TodayAlembic Pharma Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 35.30% to Rs 577.83 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 43.90% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 577.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 427.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales577.83427.06 35 OPM %4.885.09 -PBDT27.0720.29 33 PBT17.7212.35 43 NP13.219.18 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 24,500 level; European mrkt advance

United Foodbrands reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 399.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Next Story