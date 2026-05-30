Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 31.46% to Rs 7.94 crore

Net loss of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.946.04 31 19.3016.32 18 OPM %-3.784.80 -3.376.19 - PBDT-0.470.48 PL 1.170.75 56 PBT-0.560.32 PL 0.640.11 482 NP-0.870.47 PL 0.330.26 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 81.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story