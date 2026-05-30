Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.46% to Rs 7.94 crore

Net loss of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.