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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.111.85 14 OPM %14.6911.89 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.04-0.09 LP NP0.04-0.09 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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