Bharat Wire Ropes slides after Q1 PAT declines 22% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Bharat Wire Ropes slipped 3.06% to Rs 195.02 after the company reported a 21.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 12.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 15.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations slipped 7.9% YoY to Rs 130.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses declined 5.76% YoY to Rs 114.20 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 121.19 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials consumed decreased 7.54% to Rs 74.41 crore, while finance costs declined 27.36% to Rs 2.76 crore. Employee benefit expenses, however, increased 5.35% to Rs 17.71 crore during the quarter.