Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Wire Ropes slides after Q4 PAT declines 20% YoY to Rs 16 crore

Bharat Wire Ropes slides after Q4 PAT declines 20% YoY to Rs 16 crore

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bharat Wire Ropes slipped 5.97% to Rs 215.10 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 20.09% to Rs 16.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as against 20.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 21.39% YoY to Rs 21.94 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 16.70% to Rs 120.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 144.12 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed declined 15.62% to Rs 81.99 crore, finance costs dropped 42.42% to Rs 2.09 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 7.29% to Rs 18.53 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a marginal rise in net profit to Rs 72.46 crore, compared with Rs 72.39 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 4.64% to Rs 590.54 crore in FY26.

Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of wire & wire ropes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VIP Industries slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 129 crore

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Man Infra acquires ultra-luxury sea-view residential development project in Bandra, Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

Bajaj Electricals slumps after weak Q4 performance

First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story