Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 21.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 130.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 21.65% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 130.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.39141.6519.5821.2623.1026.5216.5220.7012.2315.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News