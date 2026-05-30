Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Bharatiya Global Infomedia reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.330.25 32 0.370.27 37 OPM %148.48-144.00 --78.38-348.15 - PBDT0.48-0.16 LP -0.29-0.74 61 PBT0.48-0.38 LP -0.89-1.53 42 NP2.03-3.10 LP 2.85-4.46 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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