Bharti Airtel adds Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to its Rs 999 family postpaid plan

Bharti Airtel has announced that it is further enhancing its Rs 999 and higher family postpaid plans with Apple's iCloud+, which now also includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade, offering greater value and another reason for its customers to upgrade.

Airtel's latest postpaid offering combines Apple's newly expanded iCloud+ offerings, which offers secure storage and sharing of personal content, as well as access to Apple TV's award-winning originals, and hundreds of incredibly fun games through Apple Arcade. The new offering is available for Airtel customers on family plans of Rs 999 and above.

With iCloud+, millions of Airtel postpaid customers will be able to store, sync and access their photos, files, passwords, contacts and other important information across their Apple devices. Their data will also be securely backed up, making it easier to set up a new device while keeping their digital life connected and accessible. Apple TV gives access to Apple's premium original series and movies, while Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to a catalogue of games without ads or in-app purchases.