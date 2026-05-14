Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 33.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 55383.20 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel declined 33.54% to Rs 7325.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11021.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 55383.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47876.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.45% to Rs 26695.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33556.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 210972.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172985.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.