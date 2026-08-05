Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 58539.10 croreNet profit of Bharti Airtel rose 37.32% to Rs 8167.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5947.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 58539.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49462.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58539.1049462.60 18 OPM %56.8956.28 -PBDT28361.2022969.50 23 PBT14126.2010504.40 34 NP8167.405947.90 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content