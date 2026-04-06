Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel deploys 4300 new 5G sites across UP East

Bharti Airtel has deployed more than 4300 new 5G sites across UP East in the last 12 months, significantly strengthening its network presence across the region.

The large scale network expansion was undertaken across 48 districts of UP East circle, covering 34 million people across urban centres, growth towns and remote rural villages. By adding an average of 12 new sites every day, Airtel has accelerated the roll out of high speed connectivity, ensuring customers experience consistent performance for work, education, entertainment and digital payments.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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