Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel enhances network coverage across Odisha

Bharti Airtel announced the successful completion of a comprehensive network enhancement program across Odisha, with a special focus on the Puri Rath Yatra.

Recognizing the significant surge in voice and data traffic during the annual festival, Airtel has proactively strengthened its network infrastructure in Puri, covering all the major road and rail corridors leading to the holy city. These enhancements, all equipped with 5G, have been undertaken to effectively manage the anticipated surge in network demand and ensure uninterrupted voice connectivity alongside high-speed data services during peak crowd movement.

Over the last 12 months, the company has deployed more than 1,500 new 5G sites across the state, significantly strengthening its network footprint across 30 districts and enabling reliable high speed connectivity for over 11 million customers spanning urban centres, emerging towns and rural communities.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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