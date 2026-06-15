Bharti Airtel announced that nearly 100% of its shareholders have approved the ongoing transaction to consolidate its stake in key strategic subsidiary Airtel Africa plc, underscoring the highest levels of corporate governance at India's leading communications provider while reinforcing strong investor confidence. The transaction involves Bharti Airtel issuing equity shares to Indian Continent Investment, a promoter group entity, on a preferential basis, in exchange for its 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa.

The proposal received resounding support from shareholders, including public and institutional investors, reflecting confidence in its strategic rationale and long-term value creation potential. The transaction, being a cashless share-swap, presents an opportunity to the Company to acquire a large block and increase its economic interest in a high-growth asset without any incremental leverage or cash outflow. It also simplifies the Group's shareholding structure, and enhances transparency, setting a benchmark in corporate governance and capital efficiency.