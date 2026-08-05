Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 2509.90 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 23.19% to Rs 482.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 391.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 2509.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2263.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2509.902263.00 11 OPM %52.6851.29 -PBDT1245.501054.10 18 PBT653.00526.80 24 NP482.40391.60 23
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