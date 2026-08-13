Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 218.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 372.80 croreNet profit of Bhartiya International rose 218.28% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 372.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 279.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales372.80279.96 33 OPM %9.679.23 -PBDT27.3515.13 81 PBT23.048.66 166 NP17.765.58 218
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