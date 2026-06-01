Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 28.58 crore

Net loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 121.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.5822.31 28 121.9290.51 35 OPM %-0.948.16 -8.2210.01 - PBDT-0.361.14 PL 8.677.15 21 PBT-0.840.69 PL 6.815.41 26 NP-0.820.74 PL 4.683.90 20

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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