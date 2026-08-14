Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 90.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.34% to Rs 190.00 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 90.50% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.34% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.00111.54 70 OPM %5.345.03 -PBDT10.325.62 84 PBT9.114.77 91 NP6.823.58 91
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