BHEL inks pact with thyssenkrup nucera for building Alkaline Electrolyser system in India

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with thyssenkrup nucera India for Alkaline Electrolyser system for green hydrogen projects.

The public sector undertaking stated that this strategic tie-Up shall enable phased indigenization and local manufacturing of Alkaline Electrolyser systems in India.

"The collaboration will further strengthen BHELs project execution capabilities for green hydrogen projects in India. This will also enhance BHEL's contribution to National Green Hydrogen Mission and support the Government of India's Make in India initiative, the company said in a statement.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence.