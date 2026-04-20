Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 4.83% to Rs 332 after the company reported strong operational performance for FY 2025-26.

The company posted a turnover of around Rs 32,350 crore on a provisional and unaudited basis, up 18% from the previous year.

Total order inflows for the year stood at approximately Rs 75,000 crore. The outstanding order book at the end of FY 2025-26 was around Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

In the power segment, the company secured orders worth about Rs 59,000 crore, maintaining a strong market position.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders of around Rs 16,000 crore across sectors including transportation, transmission, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment.

On the execution front, the company commissioned or synchronised around 8.9 GW of power capacity during the year. The company said it enters FY 2026-27 with a strong order pipeline and execution momentum. In a separate disclosure, the company said it has filed a suit before the Bengaluru Commercial Court against Raichur Power Corporation seeking recovery of dues amounting to Rs 143.21 crore related to a thermal power project. In another filing, the company said it has withdrawn its acceptance of a Letter of Intent from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Project, citing non-execution of a formal contract within the agreed timeline despite multiple extensions.