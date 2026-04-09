BHEL rallies after signing TCA to strengthen excitation systems business

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged 4.29% to Rs 277.20 after the company signed Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with E2S Company, Republic of Korea for excitation system used in synchronous machines.

The agreement covers Static Excitation Systems (SES) and Brushless Excitation Systems (AVR), strengthening the companys technological capabilities in this segment.

Under said TCA, the company will design, engineer, manufacture, install, commission, service, test and retrofit both static and brushless excitation systems for domestic as well as international markets. The TCA would also enable the company to maintain its competitive edge and strengthen capabilities to cater excitation system business for synchronous machines and contribute to the Governments Make in India initiative.