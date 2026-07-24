Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 1167.42% to Rs 33.84 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1167.42% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.842.67 1167 OPM %13.508.61 -PBDT3.79-0.55 LP PBT2.33-1.60 LP NP1.91-2.14 LP

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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