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Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 348.25% to Rs 34.56 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.25% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 183.82% to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 198.24% to Rs 74.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.567.71 348 74.4724.97 198 OPM %12.4415.69 -16.5612.82 - PBDT4.570.48 852 7.382.50 195 PBT3.13-0.18 LP 1.941.78 9 NP6.67-0.33 LP 4.911.73 184

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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