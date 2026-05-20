Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 413.91% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net loss of Bhilwara Technical Textiles reported to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 413.91% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 228.17% to Rs 26.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.761.51 414 26.918.20 228 OPM %-136.47-27.81 --50.95-17.44 - PBDT-9.992.12 PL -10.457.80 PL PBT-9.992.12 PL -10.457.80 PL NP-10.292.08 PL -11.227.30 PL

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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