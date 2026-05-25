Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 388.14% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Bhudevi Infra Projects reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 388.14% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.880.59 388 2.883.58 -20 OPM %55.21-84.75 -4.8612.57 - PBDT1.59-0.50 LP 0.130.45 -71 PBT1.57-0.51 LP 0.080.44 -82 NP1.55-0.55 LP 0.120.33 -64

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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