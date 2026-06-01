Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 62.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.82% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 62.80% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.82% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.95% to Rs 11.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 245.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.