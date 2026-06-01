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Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 62.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales decline 82.82% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 62.80% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.82% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.95% to Rs 11.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 245.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.9298.49 -83 245.48319.42 -23 OPM %-20.80-4.23 --5.02-4.85 - PBDT2.044.21 -52 15.1414.42 5 PBT1.253.36 -63 11.3210.39 9 NP1.253.36 -63 11.3210.39 9

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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