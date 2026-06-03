Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 84.17% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net loss of Bihariji Ispat Udyog reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.17% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.49% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.0613.01 -84 7.9320.07 -60 OPM %-27.6717.83 --27.1132.64 - PBDT0.702.60 -73 -5.981.52 PL PBT0.572.45 -77 -6.510.93 PL NP-3.292.47 PL -10.670.99 PL

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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