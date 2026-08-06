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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 720.33 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 0.40% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 720.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales720.33637.06 13 OPM %13.7515.11 -PBDT106.98101.55 5 PBT80.7578.57 3 NP60.1459.90 0

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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