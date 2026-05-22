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Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 26.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 706.99 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 26.14% to Rs 56.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 706.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 258.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 2934.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2548.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales706.99594.26 19 2934.742548.35 15 OPM %12.4112.47 -13.9912.88 - PBDT101.6179.30 28 444.16346.00 28 PBT77.3054.78 41 349.11264.46 32 NP56.4144.72 26 258.26200.74 29

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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