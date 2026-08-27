Bikaji Foods rises after forging strategic partnership with bakery expert Thayekunni Khaleel

Bikaji Foods International added 2.28% to Rs 624.65 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel, a world-renowned technical expert in the bakery industry, through Bikaji Bakes (BBPL).

As part of the partnership, Bikaji Foods has transferred a 30% equity stake in BBPL to Thayekunni Khaleel, while retaining a 70% majority stake. BBPL will continue to remain a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods.

The partnership brings together two highly complementary strengths, Khaleels deep technical expertise and global bakery experience with Bikajis strong understanding of the Indian consumer, extensive distribution and sales network, and deep presence across the retail ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, BBPL aims to bring world-class bakery practices, technical capabilities and expertise to India, while leveraging Bikajis established market infrastructure and consumer reach to build a scalable bakery business with strong long-term potential. Deepak Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said: "Bakery is a category with significant headroom for growth in India, and we believe the next phase of that growth will be driven by a combination of world-class technical capabilities and a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. Our partnership with Mr. Thayekunni Khaleel brings together his exceptional technical expertise and global bakery experience with Bikajis strengths in distribution, sales, retail and consumer understanding."