Bikaji Foods spurts as Q4 PAT zooms to Rs 116 cr

Bikaji Foods International jumped 5.24% to Rs 561.90 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.24 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 38.10 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.81% year on year to Rs 520.83 crore during the quarter.

Volume growth was at 14.3% in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 154.74 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 51.41 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

During Q4 FY24, EBITDA increased by 10% YoY to Rs 68.2 crore with a margin of 13.1% (excluding PLI).

The company's revenue from Ethnic Snacks grew by 10.8% YoY; constitutes 73.5% of overall revenue, Packaged Sweets revenue increased by 12.7% YoY; constitutes 8.2% of overall revenue, revenue from western snacks rose 14.6% YoY; constitutes 8.6% of overall revenue and revenue from Papad jumped 23.4% YoY; constitutes 8.6% of overall revenue, during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 93.7% to Rs 265.7 crore on 13.8% rise in revenue to Rs 2,234.41 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said, This financial year, we have delivered a remarkable volume growth of 15.3%. On the bottom-line front, our EBITDA margin for the year stands at 16.8% which is led by reduction in commodity prices, superior mix, operating leverage and effective cost management. We remain committed on strengthening our distribution network to achieve a deeper distribution across our core and focus markets.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the dividend is fixed on Friday, 14 June 2024.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market.

