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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji forges strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel

Transfers 30% stake in Bikaji Bakes to Thayekunni Khaleel

Bikaji Foods International (Bikaji Foods) today announced a strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel, a world-renowned technical expert in the bakery industry, through Bikaji Bakes (BBPL/ Bikaji Bakes).

As part of the partnership, Bikaji Foods has transferred a 30% equity stake in BBPL to Thayekunni Khaleel, while retaining a 70% majority stake. BBPL will continue to remain a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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