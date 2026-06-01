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Bilcare consolidated net profit declines 23.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 187.66 crore

Net profit of Bilcare declined 23.95% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 187.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 733.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 788.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales187.66194.03 -3 733.54788.04 -7 OPM %9.023.96 -6.065.78 - PBDT13.70-3.63 LP 2.09-19.15 LP PBT8.92-8.29 LP -17.66-37.27 53 NP13.3717.58 -24 1.72-0.75 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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