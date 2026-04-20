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Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 122.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 87.93% to Rs 1505.37 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 122.06% to Rs 686.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 309.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.93% to Rs 1505.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.18% to Rs 2083.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1824.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 4644.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3901.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1505.37801.01 88 4644.583901.72 19 OPM %62.3148.40 -59.0860.77 - PBDT960.15420.34 128 2869.282488.38 15 PBT935.70413.70 126 2821.412463.78 15 NP686.35309.09 122 2083.001824.37 14

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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