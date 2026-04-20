Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 122.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.93% to Rs 1505.37 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 122.06% to Rs 686.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 309.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.93% to Rs 1505.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.18% to Rs 2083.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1824.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 4644.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3901.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.